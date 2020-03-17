Global  

First Coronavirus Death Reported In Texas

A Texas man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, becoming the states' first coronavirus-related death.

The Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center said in a news release that a male patient in his late 90s, who had symptoms consistent with the virus, died Sunday evening.

