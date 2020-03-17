Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor



Tweets about this Jagdesh @shaktiman009 My sense is other private sector banks were roped alongwith SBI just to avoid the run on Yes Bank onc… https://t.co/sQH22OBn4Y 26 seconds ago Devkrishna Vishnoi RT @TheQuint: After the moratorium is lifted, Prashant Kumar said all the customers of the bank would be able to enjoy the entire banking s… 20 minutes ago The Quint After the moratorium is lifted, Prashant Kumar said all the customers of the bank would be able to enjoy the entire… https://t.co/2O885ot1f6 32 minutes ago Sivakumar RT @nitinbhatia121: 🔴🔴 I will BUY YES Bank at 4 Rs for Long Term Investment....My Fair Valuation 🙏🙏 There will be SEVERE STRESS on Deposits… 34 minutes ago Forbes India "Yes Bank's ATMs are full of cash, deposits safe," administrator Prashant Kumar reassures customers a day before th… https://t.co/tn9hnlvyP0 41 minutes ago Dnyanesh M RT @dmuthuk: Good that moratorium is being lifted on Yes Bank deposits. But what I wonder is as to what would make depositors to continue s… 57 minutes ago सुमित कुमार जैन RT @Outlookindia: #YesBank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar said complete operational normalcy will be restored from 6 pm on Wednesday as he em… 58 minutes ago Outlook Magazine #YesBank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar said complete operational normalcy will be restored from 6 pm on Wednesday as… https://t.co/bi140djVI2 1 hour ago