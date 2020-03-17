Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor

Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor

Video Credit: LiveMint - Duration: 04:11s - Published < > Embed
Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor
Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cjrsaaketa

Jagdesh @shaktiman009 My sense is other private sector banks were roped alongwith SBI just to avoid the run on Yes Bank onc… https://t.co/sQH22OBn4Y 26 seconds ago

TheDevKrishna

Devkrishna Vishnoi RT @TheQuint: After the moratorium is lifted, Prashant Kumar said all the customers of the bank would be able to enjoy the entire banking s… 20 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint After the moratorium is lifted, Prashant Kumar said all the customers of the bank would be able to enjoy the entire… https://t.co/2O885ot1f6 32 minutes ago

sivagct85

Sivakumar RT @nitinbhatia121: 🔴🔴 I will BUY YES Bank at 4 Rs for Long Term Investment....My Fair Valuation 🙏🙏 There will be SEVERE STRESS on Deposits… 34 minutes ago

forbes_india

Forbes India "Yes Bank's ATMs are full of cash, deposits safe," administrator Prashant Kumar reassures customers a day before th… https://t.co/tn9hnlvyP0 41 minutes ago

dnyanesh115

Dnyanesh M RT @dmuthuk: Good that moratorium is being lifted on Yes Bank deposits. But what I wonder is as to what would make depositors to continue s… 57 minutes ago

funkyskj

सुमित कुमार जैन RT @Outlookindia: #YesBank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar said complete operational normalcy will be restored from 6 pm on Wednesday as he em… 58 minutes ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine #YesBank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar said complete operational normalcy will be restored from 6 pm on Wednesday as… https://t.co/bi140djVI2 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News [Video]

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News

IN A BID TO CALM THE MARKETS AS THEY CONTINUED TO FALL AMID CONCERNS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS WHILE ADRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY ON THE YES..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme [Video]

Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:16Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.