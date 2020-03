How gyms in Western New York are helping you workout from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:16s - Published How gyms in Western New York are helping you workout from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus They say summer bodies are made in the winter, but your six-pack is being put on hold due to many gyms closing up in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus

How gyms in Western New York are helping you workout from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus MEANTIME -- GYMSARE CLOSING, YOUMIGHT BE STUCK ATHOME FOR A LITTLEBIT... HOW DO WE GETA WORK OUT IN?THERE'S ALWAYSHEADING OUTSIDEFOR SOME FRESH AIRAND A RUN--BUT IF YOU MISSTHOSE "GROUPCLASSES" -- THERE'S AWAY AROUND IT.YOU JUST NEEDINTERNET ACCESS.REBECCA THORNBURGJOINS US IN THESTUDIO TO EXPLAIN.GOOD MORNINGGUYS.MANY GYMS AROUNDTHE AREA ARESTARTING TO HOLDVIRTUAL CLASSES.YOU CAN PLAY A VIDEOON YOUR PHONE ORCOMPUTER AND STILLGET A GREATWORKOUT IN.STUDIO SOPHIAFITNESS CLUB HAS ABARRE/CORE CLASSFROM THE ZOOM APP.BARRE CENTRIC ISHAVING THEIR STUDIOGO VIRTUAL BYSTREAMING CLASSES.SWEAT 716 LAUNCHEDTHEIR NEW ONLIWORKOUTSUBSCRIPTIONBEFORE GYMS EVENSTARTED TO CANCELCLASSES.PEOPLE CAN TUNEINTO A HIGHINTENSITY,BARRE,OR OTHER SPECIALWORKOUT CLASSESAND DO THEM RIGHTFROM THEIR LIVINGROOM."IT'S REALLYIMPORTANT TO KEEPYOUR BODY MOVING ASEVERYTHING ISCLOSING ANDSHUTTING DOWN WEDONT WANT TO GET INTHAT FUNK ESPECIALLYMENTALITY ANDEMOTIONALLY EVENWHEN WE ARE AT WECAN KEEP THEINSANITY."SWEAT 716 IS POSTISOME FREE CLASSESTO GET YOU STARTED.CAN GO TO THEIRWEBSITE TO CHECK ITOUT.YOU CAN ALSO LOOUP OTHER VIDEOS ONYOUTUBE IF YOUWANT TO GET MOVING.ALL GYMS ARECLOSED THISMORNING BECAUSEGOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO IS TELLINGBUSINESSES TO DOSO.







