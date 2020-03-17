Flight Grounded At JFK Over Possible Exposure

Global  

A Delta Airlines flight was forced to return to the terminal at JFK Airport last night after a passenger said he or she may have been previously exposed to the coronavirus.

A Delta flight at JFK in New York was held from taking off after a passenger alerted about possible...
A flight attendant reached out to medical consultants, who said the passenger should be evaluated.
