Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MET Gala postponed

MET Gala postponed

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
MET Gala postponed

MET Gala postponed

The 2020 Met Gala has become the latest high-profile event postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning fashion’s biggest night which was due to be hosted this year by Meryl Streep alongside artistic director Anna Wintour, will be rescheduled.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Met Gala 2020 postponed amid Coronavirus scare

One of the fashions' glitzy-filled events of the year, the Met Gala, which was previously scheduled...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comBillboard.comJust JaredE! Online


Kate hosts gala dinner for children’s mental health charity

The Duchess of Cambridge will host a gala dinner at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening to mark the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lauradavis2604

Laura Davis RT @selenaecumedia4: This year's Met Gala has been postponed. ✨ | iHeart Radio 🔈 La Met Gala de este año ha sido aplazado. ✨ | iHeart Rad… 28 seconds ago

Shawmil03685806

Daniela RT @MTVNEWS: ICYMI: The #MetGala has been postponed “indefinitely” https://t.co/SGaRsFYPli 55 seconds ago

harperreaves

harper camille RT @MaggieLeenas: The Met Gala has been postponed Me: https://t.co/G3CdyIWYz0 1 minute ago

maroon55242369

maroon RT @voguemagazine: The first Monday in May will not host the #MetGala this year: The @MetMuseum has announced that the Met Gala has been po… 1 minute ago

Daniell45327922

MovokaiProducts RT @KateBennett_DC: Anna Wintour says she has postponed the Met Gala. https://t.co/CDFA1UCuGu 2 minutes ago

bbyroni

everyones favorite chocolate snack RT @VVFriedman: What will happen to red carpet fashion now that the #MetGala is postponed? What will we do without our eye candy? How will… 2 minutes ago

timoteotoronja

gloria RT @TobiHaslett: Wait...the Met Gala...whose theme was TIME...has been postponed...whoa 2 minutes ago

VictoriaPadro20

Victoria RT @nytimes: The Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus https://t.co/Iz7ZQiVxG2 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Every Detail of Brandon Maxwell’s Iconic Dresses: Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama & Karlie Kloss [Video]

Every Detail of Brandon Maxwell’s Iconic Dresses: Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama & Karlie Kloss

Celebrity Designer and Project Runway host Brandon Maxwell explains everything it took to create iconic red carpet dresses for Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Karlie Kloss. Maxwell shares the details of..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 13:43Published
Neil Diamond returns to stage [Video]

Neil Diamond returns to stage

Legendary Neil Diamond returned to the stage on Saturday night at an event in his honor at the MGM Grand. Diamond sang &quot;Sweet Caroline&quot; at the Power of Love Gala 2020.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.