Rideshare drivers share anxiety over coronavirus impact

As a 62-year-old lung and breast cancer survivor, Tammie Jean is at high risk if she's exposed to the coronavirus.

But as an driver for Lyft and Uber in Los Angeles, the risk is incredibly high.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UBER/LYFT DRIVER, TAMMIE JEAN, SAYING: "I've put up signs in my car helping with suggestions as to when you're in the car and if you feel like you're not feeling well, ask me for a tissue, cough into your elbow.

I'll be cleaning surfaces like handles, door handles and seatbelts after you exit the car, so it's safe for the next person.

That's a lot of work.

It takes a lot of time." Jean wanted to speak out as she said both Uber and Lyft are offering 14-days of pay, but only if drivers contract the virus.

On Tuesday (March 17), Uber suspended shared, or pooled rides on its service in the U.S. and Canada in a bid to curb the spread.

A spokesman said similar steps outside the U.S. and Canada would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

With California Governor Gavin Newsom directing that bars, gyms, and clubs be shut down, Jean feels her income is now in serious danger.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UBER/LYFT DRIVER, TAMMIE JEAN, SAYING: "Well a lot of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and stuff, that's a lot of where we make a lot of money, it's transporting people to and from places of leisure like that.

So our business is going way down.'' Riders are also being asked to take precautions of their own and consider the safety of their drivers by washing their hands before and after a ride, sitting in the back seat and rolling down windows to improve ventilation.

Earlier this month Uber's chief executive said its ride-hailing business will take a small hit amid the outbreak, but its food delivery service UberEats would likely benefit.