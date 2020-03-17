Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Uber > Rideshare drivers share anxiety over coronavirus impact

Rideshare drivers share anxiety over coronavirus impact

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Rideshare drivers share anxiety over coronavirus impact

Rideshare drivers share anxiety over coronavirus impact

Driving an Uber or Lyft can be hazardous at the best of times, but after the coronavirus outbreak, the job has just become more so.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rideshare drivers share anxiety over coronavirus impact

As a 62-year-old lung and breast cancer survivor, Tammie Jean is at high risk if she's exposed to the coronavirus.

But as an driver for Lyft and Uber in Los Angeles, the risk is incredibly high.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UBER/LYFT DRIVER, TAMMIE JEAN, SAYING: "I've put up signs in my car helping with suggestions as to when you're in the car and if you feel like you're not feeling well, ask me for a tissue, cough into your elbow.

I'll be cleaning surfaces like handles, door handles and seatbelts after you exit the car, so it's safe for the next person.

That's a lot of work.

It takes a lot of time." Jean wanted to speak out as she said both Uber and Lyft are offering 14-days of pay, but only if drivers contract the virus.

On Tuesday (March 17), Uber suspended shared, or pooled rides on its service in the U.S. and Canada in a bid to curb the spread.

A spokesman said similar steps outside the U.S. and Canada would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

With California Governor Gavin Newsom directing that bars, gyms, and clubs be shut down, Jean feels her income is now in serious danger.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UBER/LYFT DRIVER, TAMMIE JEAN, SAYING: "Well a lot of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and stuff, that's a lot of where we make a lot of money, it's transporting people to and from places of leisure like that.

So our business is going way down.'' Riders are also being asked to take precautions of their own and consider the safety of their drivers by washing their hands before and after a ride, sitting in the back seat and rolling down windows to improve ventilation.

Earlier this month Uber's chief executive said its ride-hailing business will take a small hit amid the outbreak, but its food delivery service UberEats would likely benefit.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rideshare Drivers Cite Coronavirus Outbreak in Lawsuit Against Uber, Lyft to Get Employee Status [Video]

Rideshare Drivers Cite Coronavirus Outbreak in Lawsuit Against Uber, Lyft to Get Employee Status

Drivers suing Uber and Lyft are seeking a speedier trial to avoid rideshare drivers from working while sick during the coronavirus outbreak. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published
More Coronavirus cases, more anxiety [Video]

More Coronavirus cases, more anxiety

The growing impact of the Coronavirus outbreak is giving many people anxiety over contracting the virus themselves.

Credit: WLFIPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.