UK coronavirus cases to double every four days, says CMO

UK coronavirus cases to double every four days, says CMO

UK coronavirus cases to double every four days, says CMO

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, says the number of coronavirus victims in the UK is likely to "double every four to five days".

He adds the UK was one of the "best-prepared nations on Earth" for pandemic influenza.

Report by Alibhaiz.

