Italians sing from their rooftops amid coronavirus lockdown 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published Italians sing from their rooftops amid coronavirus lockdown During the coronavirus lockdown in Italy, people gather from their balconies and windows to sing together. The footage was recorded on Friday (March 13) and Monday (March 16). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Italians sing from their rooftops amid coronavirus lockdown During the coronavirus lockdown in Italy, people gather from their balconies and windows to sing together. The footage was recorded on Friday (March 13) and Monday (March 16).





You Might Like

Tweets about this Vic RT @alberick_torres: Quarantined Italians sing together and chant "come a little closer" from their balconies, filling the empty streets wi… 2 minutes ago Enemywithin The Italians with the worst problem sing from their balconies, but the English, God bless'em, have the cleanest ars… https://t.co/04b25Tx3d4 25 minutes ago a RT @Gulraizzzali: Quarantined Italians sing Bella Chao unanimously from their balconies. Cute ❤ #bellaciao #COVID #loveisblindnetflix #… 27 minutes ago Nicole RT @BBCWorld: Despite Italy being on lockdown due to coronavirus, a nationwide flash mob event saw Italians singing the national anthem and… 43 minutes ago Lars Erik Lillefloth Wild, wild west. While Italians sing from their balconies, Americans run to their gunstores ... https://t.co/xu9DYmrjTr 47 minutes ago