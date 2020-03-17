Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:42s - Published Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as “the “Chinese Virus” even as the World Health Organization advised against naming a virus for a place.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this celeste alston RT @HuffPost: Politicians, actors and commentators denounced the president's xenophobic description of the coronavirus. https://t.co/55pDjx… 14 minutes ago 2CopsMom @CNNPolitics Trump stopped travel from China back in January. You and the rest of the propaganda press called him r… https://t.co/krKR4Z9Fy7 22 minutes ago B. Sargent Noble Donald Trump called COVID-19 the “China virus” in a xenophobic tweet and faced an immediate backlash.… https://t.co/MqZdWqhIC0 23 minutes ago ernesto valenzuela RT @HuffPostPol: Politicians, actors and commentators denounced the president's xenophobic description of the coronavirus. https://t.co/7AD… 28 minutes ago HeraldScotland Donald Trump has been slammed for a xenophobic Tweet describing the Covid-19 as “the Chinese virus” https://t.co/P7kucmeYNw 52 minutes ago Author Mike Boshier Donald Trump called COVID-19 the “China virus” in a xenophobic tweet and faced an immediate backlash.… https://t.co/r6qFaKa3bI 1 hour ago 🤦🏻‍♀️Gwendolyn Mink RT @HPAsianVoices: Politicians, actors and commentators denounced the president's xenophobic description of the coronavirus. https://t.co/o… 1 hour ago HuffPost Asian Voices Politicians, actors and commentators denounced the president's xenophobic description of the coronavirus. https://t.co/oxhzeGMcBs 1 hour ago