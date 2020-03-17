JENNIFER HALLER 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEVV - Published JENNIFER HALLER 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JENNIFER HALLER Aptn) hi yesterday jennifer haller and two others in seattle received an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus. (sot? Jennifer haller/ received experimental vaccine/ seattle, wa) i am the first human to get the covid 19 vaccination/// everybody feels so helpless right now, and i was so excited to be given this opportunity to do something tangible to help thousands, millions of people the study is one of several around the world...but health experts say a vaccine for the public is still at least a year away. Rylee carlson, cbs news





