Aptn) hi yesterday jennifer haller and two others in seattle received an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus.
Jennifer haller/ received experimental vaccine/ seattle, wa) i am the first human to get the covid 19 vaccination/// everybody feels so helpless right now, and i was so excited to be given this opportunity to do something tangible to help thousands, millions of people the study is one of several around the world...but health experts say a vaccine for the public is still at least a year away.
Rylee carlson, cbs news