Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus

Australian researchers say they've successfully mapped the human body's immune responses to coronavirus in a patient -- an important step in developing a vaccine and treatment according to the health minister.

They say they used a patient who would have been in the first wave of infected people, an Australian woman who had been evacuated out of Wuhan.

Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity examined the blood results from the unidentified woman in her 40s.

They discovered that people's immune systems respond to coronavirus in the same way it typically fights the flu.

And using this map, they were able to accurately predict when she would recover.

They also say the flu similarity will help the medical community better understand why some patients recover while others do not, and what is lacking in their bodies to lead to that path.

The bulk of those infected experience mild symptoms, with severe or critical symptoms only seen in 20% of patients.

The World Health Organization has estimated the virus mortality rate is about 3.4%.