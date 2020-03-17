Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wuhan > Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus

Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus

Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus

Australian researchers said on Tuesday they have mapped the immune responses from one of country’s first coronavirus patients, findings the health minister said were an important step in developing a vaccine and treatment.

Soraya Ali reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus

Australian researchers say they've successfully mapped the human body's immune responses to coronavirus in a patient -- an important step in developing a vaccine and treatment according to the health minister.

They say they used a patient who would have been in the first wave of infected people, an Australian woman who had been evacuated out of Wuhan.

Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity examined the blood results from the unidentified woman in her 40s.

They discovered that people's immune systems respond to coronavirus in the same way it typically fights the flu.

And using this map, they were able to accurately predict when she would recover.

They also say the flu similarity will help the medical community better understand why some patients recover while others do not, and what is lacking in their bodies to lead to that path.

The bulk of those infected experience mild symptoms, with severe or critical symptoms only seen in 20% of patients.

The World Health Organization has estimated the virus mortality rate is about 3.4%.



Recent related news from verified sources

Australian researchers say immune response to coronavirus mapped

Health minister says the findings are an important step in developing a vaccine and treatment for the...
Al Jazeera - Published

Coronavirus: Australian scientists map how immune system fights virus

Australian researchers identify four types of immune cells which present in response to Covid-19.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jennylyncrz

di•yen RT @gmanews: Australian researchers a step closer to cure after mapping immune response to COVID-19 #COVID19PH https://t.co/EngN8CMDBK 2 minutes ago

DanHusain

Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन RT @AJEnglish: Australian researchers say an immune response to #coronavirus has been mapped https://t.co/bbiLNjPBlw https://t.co/1p0iWe2wMl 8 minutes ago

mywaypress

mywaypress Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus https://t.co/vnNylTTm9N 9 minutes ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Australian researchers say immune response to coronavirus mapped @AJENews https://t.co/GtyxW1kJNy 9 minutes ago

neurosocialself

neuro.social.self Australia: researchers identify four types of immune cells which present in response to COVID-19 | Yahoo | March 20… https://t.co/77KnjzNUk1 13 minutes ago

filterednews

Filtered News RT @ReutersWorld: Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus https://t.co/QxzSgekjcf https://t.co/rKmcYVnB5L 14 minutes ago

Aashu_Shaahee

आशु शाही RT @YusufDFI: Australian researchers map immune response to the Wuhan Virus https://t.co/bg66SlFu59 16 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus https://t.co/uAQc6cI2kW https://t.co/GvBrZwVfTg 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place [Video]

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published
Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place [Video]

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.