Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba said on Monday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus joining Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, among celebrities to contract the respiratory disease.

Olivia Chan reports.

