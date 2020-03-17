Youtube video helps Japanese seniors get in shape amid outbreak

Global  

Waving their arms and stomping their feet, Japanese seniors in Saitama are exercising indoors and avoiding exposure amid the outbreak with the help of a new YouTube video.

Japan has closed schools and cancelled public events to stop further transmission of the coronavirus.

Elderly people are especially vulnerable to serious effects the virus.

Japan has the world's oldest population, with more than 28% aged 65 or over.

The exercise video "Human Taiso" (Human Exercise) was made available to the public by elderly care home operator Human Life Care this month.

Human Life Care also holds regular exercise classes for the elderly featuring its video at its care centres.

The exercise is about 5 minutes long, featuring exercises and stretches designed to boost blood flow and strengthen the feet and back muscles.

"When I'm at home, I can only go out for a walk.

I can't exercise by myself but I can do it here," said 86-year-old Miyako Ono, who attended an exercise class on Monday (March 16).

Japan has had 821 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by local governments and Japan's health ministry.




