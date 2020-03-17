Global  

CANADA COVID

0
Canadian prime minister justin trudeau is closing the country's borders.

He also said his government will restrict flights to canada to airports in four major cities.

The canadian government is mandating air carriers to screen passengers with symptoms of the novel coronavirus out of lines so they don't board planes home.

In a statement monday?

Trudeau said to canadian citizens "if you're abroad, it's time for you to come home".

"we will be denying entry to canada to people who are not canadian citizens or permanent residents.

This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of canadian citizens.

And at this time, u.s. citizens."

He asked all canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau is self isolating at his home after his wife tested positive for the virus.



