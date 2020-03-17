Religious group organise 'cow urine' party to ward off coronavirus in Delhi

Global  

A Hindu group hosted a cow urine drinking party on Saturday (March 14) in a bid to ward off the coronavirus.

A Hindu group hosted a cow urine drinking party on Saturday (March 14) in a bid to ward off the coronavirus.

The party was hosted by a group called the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) in Delhi.

Hindus consider cows to be sacred and some believe cow urine has medicinal properties.

"We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also take a bath in cow dung.

We have never felt the need to consume English medicine," said Om Prakash, a person who attended the party.

There is no evidence to suggest urine prevents COVID-19 and there is currently no know cure for the virus.




