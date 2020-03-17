Top 10 US Cities With the Worst Drivers 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published Top 10 US Cities With the Worst Drivers Rankings from insurance site QuoteWizard may have you thinking twice before getting behind the wheel in these areas.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Goose @ritter_goetz @xctlot Lmao A lot of mega carriers too But it ain’t like CR England pays its drivers enough to tak… https://t.co/itxoNlHPh4 5 days ago Black Hawk Insurance If you live in one of these cities, you're sharing the road with some reckless drivers. https://t.co/0HOpC9opKW 6 days ago Menny Drives @FlorkOfCows It's got 6 out of the top 15 worst cities to drive in! https://t.co/7euoRMTcCv https://t.co/JjVdZ7zzCX 1 week ago