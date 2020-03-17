Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 US Cities With the Worst Drivers

Top 10 US Cities With the Worst Drivers

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 US Cities With the Worst Drivers

Top 10 US Cities With the Worst Drivers

Rankings from insurance site QuoteWizard may have you thinking twice before getting behind the wheel in these areas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geesegangrising

Goose @ritter_goetz @xctlot Lmao A lot of mega carriers too But it ain’t like CR England pays its drivers enough to tak… https://t.co/itxoNlHPh4 5 days ago

BlackHawkIns_IA

Black Hawk Insurance If you live in one of these cities, you're sharing the road with some reckless drivers. https://t.co/0HOpC9opKW 6 days ago

MukiEX57

Menny Drives @FlorkOfCows It's got 6 out of the top 15 worst cities to drive in! https://t.co/7euoRMTcCv https://t.co/JjVdZ7zzCX 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Reasons Why Bella Swan is the WORST [Video]

Top 10 Reasons Why Bella Swan is the WORST

Whether you were for Team Edward or Team Jacob, we can all agree on these reasons why Bella Swan is the WORST. For this list, we’re taking a look at why the protagonist of “The Twilight Saga” has..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:16Published
Top 5 Mysterious Underground Cities in the World [Video]

Top 5 Mysterious Underground Cities in the World

Top 5 Mysterious Underground Cities in the World

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.