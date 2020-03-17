California To Close All Gyms, Health Clubs And Restaurants

California Gov.

Gavin Newsom has issued a new directive to gyms, health clubs, and restaurants.

The new directive requires the businesses to close "for the moment" as the state battles the coronavirus.

He has also asked restaurants to temporarily shut their doors or provide takeout options.

According to Business Insider, Newsom also added that the state encourages bans on gatherings of any size.

The US currently has over 4,700 cases of coronavirus.