Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Slams NY Gov. Cuomo Over 'Chinese Virus'

Trump Slams NY Gov. Cuomo Over 'Chinese Virus'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Trump Slams NY Gov. Cuomo Over 'Chinese Virus'
President Trump slammed Andrew Cuomo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blanc2618

Brian Lancet NY governor slams CDC and Trump over coronavirus test delays https://t.co/bSOHwRutCW @MailOnline 2 days ago

dtannie

dtannie 🇺🇸 RT @ltlgcoach: Hey knucklehead.This virus didn’t just start 3 years ago when ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ took office. Where are the test kits under… 1 week ago

bookcrossingfan

BXer solittletime NY governor slams CDC and Trump over coronavirus test delays https://t.co/INDBsVGgbk via @MailOnline 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump To Governors On Critical Shortage Of Medical Equipment: 'Try Getting It Yourselves' [Video]

Trump To Governors On Critical Shortage Of Medical Equipment: 'Try Getting It Yourselves'

President Donald Trump offered harsh advice to a group of governors on Monday. Trump told them they're responsible for getting the vital medical equipment needed to treat coronavirus patients in their..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.