Trump Slams NY Gov. Cuomo Over 'Chinese Virus'

dtannie 🇺🇸 RT @ltlgcoach : Hey knucklehead.This virus didn’t just start 3 years ago when ⁦ @realDonaldTrump ⁩ took office. Where are the test kits under… 1 week ago



President Donald Trump offered harsh advice to a group of governors on Monday. Trump told them they're responsible for getting the vital medical equipment needed to treat coronavirus patients in their.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 21 hours ago