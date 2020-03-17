Global  

What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady?

What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady?

What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady?

Tom Brady announced he is leaving the New England Patriots.

Levan Reid talks about the next moves for both the team, and the quarterback.

Tom Brady: Legendary NFL quarterback announces end of 20-year spell with New England Patriots

Tom Brady has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old quarterback, who has...
Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six...
