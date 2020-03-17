Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus

NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus

NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus

The NFL's legal tampering window will begin at noon EST on Monday.

And the official start of free agency will start at 4 pm EST on Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL not delaying start of league year for virus

The NFL will not be delaying the start of its league year because of the coronavirus.
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Broncos give employees option to work from home; NFL cancels annual meeting

The coronavirus crisis will not keep the NFL from beginning its league year next week as scheduled.
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL players vote to approve new 10-year labor deal [Video]

NFL players vote to approve new 10-year labor deal

NFL players vote to approve new 10-year collective bargaining agreement with league, reaction mixed after close vote

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:41Published
India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News [Video]

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News

A KERALA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL HAS SAID THAT A MAN ADMITTED TO KERALA'S KOTTAYAM HOSPITAL’S CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION WARD HAS DIED. THE DISTRICT MEDICAL OFFICER ATTRIBUTED THE DEATH TO SEPTICEMIA AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.