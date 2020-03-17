Foreign Office advises against all non-essential foreign travel

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said “now is not the time for finger-pointing” after Labour’s Emily Thornberry attacked US president Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The shadow foreign secretary accused Mr Trump of “shameful” behaviour, adding: “Now he’s calling it the foreign virus, blaming it on Europe for its spread and today blaming China.” However, speaking during Foreign Office questions, Mr Raab urged unity between the UK’s allies and international partners.