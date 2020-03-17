Global  

Foreign Office advises against all non-essential foreign travel

Foreign Office advises against all non-essential foreign travel

Foreign Office advises against all non-essential foreign travel

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said “now is not the time for finger-pointing” after Labour’s Emily Thornberry attacked US president Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The shadow foreign secretary accused Mr Trump of “shameful” behaviour, adding: “Now he’s calling it the foreign virus, blaming it on Europe for its spread and today blaming China.” However, speaking during Foreign Office questions, Mr Raab urged unity between the UK’s allies and international partners.

Foreign Office latest travel advice for Brits with holidays to Italy booked amid coronavirus outbreak

Foreign Office latest travel advice for Brits with holidays to Italy booked amid coronavirus outbreakForeign Office has updated its travel advice stressing that all airports in Italy are open and UK...
Tamworth Herald - Published

All the countries the Foreign Office advises people not to travel to because of the coronavirus

All the countries the Foreign Office advises people not to travel to because of the coronavirusThe Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued travel advice warning people against visiting certain...
Stroud Life - Published Also reported by •Gloucestershire Echo



pamchugh1

🦾Paul McHugh #Bionics 🦾 RT @AlynSmith: ⚠️ The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel outside of UK for the next month. I raised the issue of insu… 6 seconds ago

danrattigan

Dan Rattigan RT @BBCBreaking: UK Foreign Office advises Britons against all non-essential foreign travel for initial period of 30 days https://t.co/ASdS… 54 seconds ago

Warlock19947

Graham Warwick Foreign Office advises against travel to more than 30 countries https://t.co/s4LhrbDIGz 2 minutes ago

val_tigress

TattooedTigressVal UK government advises against all global travel with ‘immediate effect’ https://t.co/R7pohJD4kc 4 minutes ago

sheilacurran1

sheila curran Coronavirus: UK government advises against all global travel with ‘immediate effect’ | The Independent - thanks to… https://t.co/dlKaRLCxgB 10 minutes ago

BrazilSh

DavidShBrazil RT @BrugesGroup: The Foreign Office now advises against ALL non-essential travel worldwide. This advice will be in place for an initial pe… 15 minutes ago


Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US [Video]

Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US

The Foreign Office has advised against “all but essential travel” to the US after President Trump introduced a travel ban on the UK over the coronavirus pandemic. British nationals with journeys..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

The UK's Foreign Office advises nationals to avoid travelling to Spain as the country declares a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:40Published
