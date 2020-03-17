Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fort Wayne Parks and Rec teams up with food bank to provide meals for children out of school

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec teams up with food bank to provide meals for children out of school

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Fort Wayne Parks and Rec teams up with food bank to provide meals for children out of school

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec teams up with food bank to provide meals for children out of school

Community Harvest Food Bank and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will provide free dinners for local K-12 students in need of food.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec teams up with food bank to provide meals for children out of school

Kids don't have go to hungry while schools are closed.

Several groups are coming together to provide meals for students "k-thru-12".fox 55's mallory beard tells us where students can pick up their food.

The community harvest food bank is doing what they do best.serving food to those in fort wayne who need it desparately.

Melissa hoover//community harvest food bank"we have four or five of our sites that are doing it as a carry out."community harvest is teaming with fort wayne parks rec to give meals to "k" through twelve students who need it over the extended break.craig whigum//responds to student meal pick up "what are we gonna do, or what are the kids gonna do while they're out of school for almost a month?"students must physically come in order to pickup the food.

Not just their parents.the various locations will have the food setup outside of the buildings.

Andre patterson//mcmillen park community center"unfortunately we can't have folks in the building."

Mcmillen park community.

Jennings recreation.

Cooper community.

And weisser park youth center will offer to-go dinners from four to five p-m continuing tomorrow through friday.no building entry is allowed.

Melissa hoover//community harvest food bank"our biggest challenge right now is making sure that we are getting kids fed while school is out."

Community harvest is still welcoming older residents to pick up food at their site.but limiting shopping to two people per entry.unfortunately , some of their volunteer staff have started to decline in numbers too.melissa hoover//community harvest food bank"everybody just needs to do what you have to do to keep your family safe."staff from parks and rec and community will do their best to provide what they can while they can.

Craig whigum//responds to student meal pick up "i think it's very important for all students and for all of our community to eat.

It's getting very serious and people need to take it more seriously than they have been."

The four parks and rec locations will offer dinner to "k" through twelve students continuing tomorrow through friday from four to five p-m.

If you'd like more information, please check out our website at w-f-f-t dot com.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Currys Buy Meals For 1000s Of Oakland Kids During COVID-19 School Closures [Video]

Currys Buy Meals For 1000s Of Oakland Kids During COVID-19 School Closures

Steph and Ayesya Curry have stepped up to help the thousands of Oakland kids affected by school closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:58Published
Judy Murray discusses motherhood [Video]

Judy Murray discusses motherhood

The mother and coach of the tennis stars Jamie and Andy Murray discusses what motherhood means to her whilst showing support for the charity Mary’s Meals. Judy Murray gives some insight into the fun..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.