Fort Wayne Parks and Rec teams up with food bank to provide meals for children out of school

Kids don't have go to hungry while schools are closed.

Several groups are coming together to provide meals for students "k-thru-12".fox 55's mallory beard tells us where students can pick up their food.

The community harvest food bank is doing what they do best.serving food to those in fort wayne who need it desparately.

Melissa hoover//community harvest food bank"we have four or five of our sites that are doing it as a carry out."community harvest is teaming with fort wayne parks rec to give meals to "k" through twelve students who need it over the extended break.craig whigum//responds to student meal pick up "what are we gonna do, or what are the kids gonna do while they're out of school for almost a month?"students must physically come in order to pickup the food.

Not just their parents.the various locations will have the food setup outside of the buildings.

Andre patterson//mcmillen park community center"unfortunately we can't have folks in the building."

Mcmillen park community.

Jennings recreation.

Cooper community.

And weisser park youth center will offer to-go dinners from four to five p-m continuing tomorrow through friday.no building entry is allowed.

Melissa hoover//community harvest food bank"our biggest challenge right now is making sure that we are getting kids fed while school is out."

Community harvest is still welcoming older residents to pick up food at their site.but limiting shopping to two people per entry.unfortunately , some of their volunteer staff have started to decline in numbers too.melissa hoover//community harvest food bank"everybody just needs to do what you have to do to keep your family safe."staff from parks and rec and community will do their best to provide what they can while they can.

Craig whigum//responds to student meal pick up "i think it's very important for all students and for all of our community to eat.

It's getting very serious and people need to take it more seriously than they have been."

The four parks and rec locations will offer dinner to "k" through twelve students continuing tomorrow through friday from four to five p-m.

If you'd like more information, please check out our website at w-f-f-t dot com.