Nordstrom Shuts Doors Amid Covid-19 Pandemic 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:02s - Published Nordstrom Shuts Doors Amid Covid-19 Pandemic Nordstrom will close all of its 380 stores across the U.S. and Canada as it joins a growing list of storefront retailers who by choice or force are turning off the brick-and-mortar lights. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Breaking News $JWN $GPS $NKE $AAPL: Nordstrom Shuts Doors Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: https://t.co/Z6WrndeWoJ 29 minutes ago