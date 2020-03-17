US Begins First Human Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against the new coronavirus has begun in Seattle.

The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, was developed by US National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists and collaborators in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The NIH announced the trial will enroll "45 healthy adult volunteers ages 18 to 55 years over approximately 6 weeks." Pharmaceuticals and research labs around the world have raced to develop a treatment to the new coronavirus for which there is currently no vaccine available.

The development is a step in the right direction, though the vaccine must pass more trial phases to prove its effectiveness and safety.

It could be up to 18 months before it becomes available to the public.