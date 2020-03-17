Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: HUBS 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: HUBS Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: HUBS Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. At HubSpot, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Technology Officer Dharmesh Shah purchased 40,000 shares of HUBS, at a cost of $124.42 each, for a total investment of $4.98M. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy HUBS at a price even lower than Shah did, with the stock trading as low as $104.33 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 16.1% under Shah's purchase price. HubSpot Inc is trading down about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Shah in the past twelve months.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Stocks News Feed - Stock News & Stocks Chat Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: LOW, PNFP https://t.co/XhtjhH0oh2 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: LOW, PNFP



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: QRTEA, HXL



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago