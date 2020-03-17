Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grocery Stores Are Offering Special Hours for Those at High Risk for Coronavirus

Grocery Stores Are Offering Special Hours for Those at High Risk for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Grocery Stores Are Offering Special Hours for Those at High Risk for Coronavirus

Grocery Stores Are Offering Special Hours for Those at High Risk for Coronavirus

Grocery stores around the world are holding special hours to allow those at high risk for the coronavirus to shop safely.

Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MateCahoney

Cate M. RT @BostonTweet: Mass-based Stop & Shop announced today that it would begin offering special shopping times to accommodate and protect olde… 17 minutes ago

Vino101net

Vino101 Grocery stores are offering special hours for seniors and disabled shoppers https://t.co/FECzoPdnvT 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moneywatch: Grocery Stores Change Hours During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Moneywatch: Grocery Stores Change Hours During Coronavirus Pandemic

Grocery stores are closing earlier so that employees can clean and restock.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:08Published
Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies [Video]

Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies

With the continued daily concerns over the spread of the covid19 virus, many continue to panic into stocking up on supplies. Yes, this virus is very serious and not to be taken lightly. Local grocery..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.