Allina Health’s Dr. Sielaff Answers COVID-19 Outbreak Questions (March 17, 2020)

Allina Health’s Dr. Sielaff Answers COVID-19 Outbreak Questions (March 17, 2020)

Allina Health’s Dr. Sielaff Answers COVID-19 Outbreak Questions (March 17, 2020)

There are countless concerns being raised as we continue to maneuver through the COVID 19 outbreak.

We Skyped with Dr. Tim Sielaff to ask some of your most recent questions.

(4:42) WCCO Mid-Morning - March 17, 2020

