Iceland opens its doors early for older people in Belfast

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Older people have enjoyed dedicated shopping sessions at some supermarkets.

Pensioners were able to shop at Iceland and Lidl stores before general admittance to the public.

At the Kennedy Centre in west Belfast, the local Iceland store opened its doors only for older people at 8am.

