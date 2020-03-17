Vallance: Social distancing to halve peak coronavirus cases

Sir Patrick Vallance said recently-introduced social distancing measures would be expected to reduce the peak number of cases by 50%.

The government chief scientific adviser told the Select Committee it was a "semantic difference" to argue whether the UK had shifted from a process of delaying and mitigating the spread of coronavirus to an attempt to suppress it.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn