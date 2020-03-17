Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gas explosion kills 15+ in Lagos, Nigeria

Gas explosion kills 15+ in Lagos, Nigeria

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Gas explosion kills 15+ in Lagos, Nigeria
Lagos, Nigeria experiences one of its worst gas explosions of the century
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nigeria gas explosion kills at least 15: emergency services

A gas explosion in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Sunday killed at least 15 people, injured...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times


Nigeria: School Children Among 15 Killed in Lagos Explosion

[Vanguard] Lagos - Father, mother, 2 sons die while going to church School principal dead, 36...
allAfrica.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SueLeugers

Sue Leugers RT @VOANews: ▶️ Officials are unable to identify the cause of an explosion that killed at least 15 people in Nigeria as officials continue… 41 minutes ago

jkobuthi

Joe kobuthi RT @AnalyticaGlobal: ▶️ Officials are unable to identify the cause of an explosion that killed at least 15 people in Nigeria as officials c… 1 hour ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica ▶️ Officials are unable to identify the cause of an explosion that killed at least 15 people in Nigeria as official… https://t.co/JgqStT1IUH 2 hours ago

VOANews

The Voice of America ▶️ Officials are unable to identify the cause of an explosion that killed at least 15 people in Nigeria as official… https://t.co/7b7q4mJsBz 2 hours ago

PipelineandGas

Pipeline&Gas Journal 15 people are dead after a #gas explosion in #Nigeria. #PGJOnline https://t.co/aIBfXoBwYK 4 hours ago

adebayo34172839

adebayo adedayo RT @Reuters: A pipeline explosion on Sunday killed at least 15 people and destroyed about 50 buildings after a fire broke out in a suburb o… 6 hours ago

lee_knuth

Lee Knuth RT @EcoWatch: #GasExplosion in Lagos, #Nigeria kills 15, destroys over 50 buildings. "You just need to take a tour to understand the magnit… 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Attackers kill, abduct dozens in northeast Nigeria [Video]

Attackers kill, abduct dozens in northeast Nigeria

Women and children kidnapped by gunmen in attack close to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Nigeria's women fight back [Video]

Nigeria's women fight back

Women in Lagos are battling the threat of rape and sexual assault with free self-defence classes.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:51Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.