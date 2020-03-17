Sarah Hyland's panic level 'high' amid coronavirus outbreak 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:24s - Published Sarah Hyland's panic level 'high' amid coronavirus outbreak Sarah Hyland's "panic level" is "pretty high" amid the spread of coronavirus, as she is immunocompromised and is at risk of developing complications if she gets infected.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this My 92.9 Immunocompromised Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Panic Level Is Pretty High' https://t.co/UPIgsQcR4L 35 minutes ago KISS 98.1 Immunocompromised Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Panic Level Is Pretty High' https://t.co/GWGw6vKbY4 https://t.co/tFV7xqllkE 42 minutes ago MIX 93-1 Sarah Hyland has had two kidney transplants in the past. https://t.co/WPDDm7AY7s 2 hours ago KG95 Sioux City Sarah Hyland has had two kidney transplants in the past. https://t.co/oqKBOLxmvu 2 hours ago 96.5 KISS FM Immunocompromised Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Panic Level Is Pretty High' https://t.co/bscl61dbT0 2 hours ago Q1019 Immunocompromised Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Panic Level Is Pretty High' https://t.co/meM7KEsCyH 2 hours ago 106.5 The Lake Immunocompromised Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Panic Level Is Pretty High' https://t.co/e9flfE1Dac 2 hours ago divaswiki Sarah Hyland’s panic level ‘high’ amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/SF79QUDw6w https://t.co/UZGPcG4fRo 3 hours ago