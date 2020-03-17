This Day in History:
First St.
Patrick's Day Parade March 17, 1762 The first St.
Patrick's Day parade
is widely regarded as having been
celebrated in New York City by Irish
soldiers serving in the British army.
The day honors the
patron saint of Ireland,
who was born to a Christian
family in Britain in the 4th century.
St.
Patrick is credited
with converting almost all of
Ireland to Christianity before his death.
One the most revered
legends about the saint is his
explanation of the Holy Trinity
using a three-leafed Shamrock.
Early Irish immigrants
brought his feast day
with them to America.
According to the National
Retail Association, Americans
spent nearly $6 billion for
St.
Patricks Day in 2018.