shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 13.8%. Leading the group were shares of Silvercorp Metals, up about 28.9% and shares of Seabridge Gold up about 28.6% on the day. Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 8.3% as a group, led by Peabody Energy, trading up by about 50.4% and Consol Energy, trading higher by about 35.3% on Tuesday.





