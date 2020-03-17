Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Cuomo On Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Cuomo On Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Cuomo On Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Cuomo On Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo shared updated COVID-19 numbers for New York - 1,374 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with 644 in New York City - and stressed anyone upset by new public restrictions should only blame him for the decision.

CBSN New York's Chris Wragge reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump tangles with Cuomo over coronavirus: 'Keep politics out of it’

President Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are trading barbs over the coronavirus...
FOXNews.com - Published

BREAKING: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says Coronavirus Expected to Peak in New York in 45 DAYS

BREAKING: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says Coronavirus Expected to Peak in New York in 45 DAYSNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the peak of the coronavirus might not be for another 45 days,...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Annikssa

Annissa RT @cnnbrk: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there are no plans to quarantine New York City, despite rumors and fears https://t.co/t2OMMgi3h… 1 minute ago

Charly92kr

𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥ɣ⁷ RT @ABC: In personal remarks, Andrew Cuomo says it "breaks my heart" he hasn't seen his daughter, who is self-isolating amid COVID-19 outbr… 2 minutes ago

SunStatement

Sunshine Statement RT @CBSNews: “I haven’t seen my daughter in over two weeks. It breaks my heart” Andrew Cuomo says he can’t get close to his daughter who… 2 minutes ago

ThisNigga_Nelv

NeLV Wayne July12 RT @GloriaPazmino: Cuomo: No Plan to Fully Quarantine NYC, But More Closings Likely to Flatten Outbreak Curve https://t.co/9Zj2wKDibs 4 minutes ago

benbaca2015

Benjamin RT @DemGovs: .@NYGovCuomo: “The Control Freak We Need Right Now.” #DemGovs like Cuomo are working to help their constituents as the #COVI… 9 minutes ago

CRDCNYC

CRDC Cuomo: No Plan to Fully Quarantine NYC, But More Closings Likely to Flatten Outbreak Curve https://t.co/5MM3JdmxDm 9 minutes ago

TaraHerrmannPhD

Tara Herrmann, PhD RT @GrantSchulert: Gov. Cuomo: 432 new COVID-19 cases in New York for 1,374 total statewide, 12 deaths so far | RochesterFirst https://t.co… 9 minutes ago

MindyRosier

Mindy Rosier-Rayburn Cuomo: No Plan to Fully Quarantine NYC, But More Closings Likely to Flatten Outbreak Curve https://t.co/GzmOsZnQHx 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response [Video]

Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had to "do more" to combat the coronavirus, after the Democratic governor criticized the Trump administration's response..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Mobilizes National Guard For Coronavirus [Video]

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Mobilizes National Guard For Coronavirus

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he will be mobilizing the National Guard to seek out makeshift hospital space.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.