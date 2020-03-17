Coronavirus lockdown eases pollution in Venice

Venice's canals are enjoying some unexpected positive side effects from the coronavirus lockdown.

The lagoon city is usually bogged down with tourists in gondolas and motorboats.

Last year, the canals were swarming with tourists for the famous Carnival, but this year authorities canceled the festival at the end of February as the coronavirus began to spread.

As Italy now goes into a nationwide lockdown for the second week, Venice's canals appear to be crystal clear.

Cruise ships and motorboats that caused pollution are nowhere to be seen and empty alleys are a common feature in this once overcrowded city.

Those who dare to leave their homes might even spot groups of silver fish swimming undisturbed in the calm waters.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) VENICE RESIDENT, SERGUEI MICHTCHENKO, SAYING: "The canal is definitely clearer, you just have to look at the canal when water is very calm.

There are no boats, there is no traffic.

Definitely it is cleaner." Italy is Europe's worst-affected country by coronavirus.

Its death toll jumped above 2,000 as of Monday (March 16).

The government has approved a 25 billion euro - or $28 billion - package to help the fragile economy, and act as a lifeline to families and firms who face hardship.