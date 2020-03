St. Catty's Day: Adopt a cat for $17 from SPCA on Tuesday

Catty Tonic RT @cnni: As we look at what happened in China, and what's happening now in Italy, it's easy to adopt a fatalistic attitude that "there's nโ€ฆ 3 days ago

VVAPL Humane Society Weโ€™re having a St. Cattyโ€™s Day adoption event on March 14, 17 & 18. All cats one years and older are just $17 to adโ€ฆ https://t.co/cJI6l5UKuD 4 days ago

LilyfromOz @Bearshug @Lamb123V agree, dont know what process is but definitely people needs education before they is adopt a 'โ€ฆ https://t.co/et1ingtkBQ 4 days ago