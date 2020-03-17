Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England Tom Brady announced via Instagram he will leave the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise.

In a long post, Brady thanked fans and the Patriots organization but said it was time to move on in his football career.

Brady and the Patriots couldn't come to an agreement on a contract extension last offseason, creating an opening this off-season for free agency.

The 42-year-old will officially hit the league's open market and could reach agreement with another team once players and clubs can negotiate.

Brady leaves New England with six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001.