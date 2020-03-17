Global  

Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England Tom Brady announced via Instagram he will leave the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise.

In a long post, Brady thanked fans and the Patriots organization but said it was time to move on in his football career.

Brady and the Patriots couldn't come to an agreement on a contract extension last offseason, creating an opening this off-season for free agency.

The 42-year-old will officially hit the league's open market and could reach agreement with another team once players and clubs can negotiate.

Brady leaves New England with six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001.

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady: Legendary NFL quarterback announces end of 20-year spell with New England Patriots

Tom Brady has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old quarterback, who has...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •MediaiteSOHHFOX SportsUSATODAY.comReuters


Tom Brady Says Goodbye to New England Patriots, Could Sign with These 2 Teams

Tom Brady is officially leaving the New England Patriots, and he just announced the news in a letter...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX SportsReutersDaily StarIndependent



pete1354

tyler peterson RT @ShooterMcGavin_: *Brady announces he’s leaving New England* Patriots fans: https://t.co/EScgEkyGev 10 seconds ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Tom Brady announces he is leaving New England Patriots after 12-years https://t.co/IWP0ph0qd4 https://t.co/AB73HrKXga 49 seconds ago

carol_clovely4

Carol Lovely RT @NBCNightlyNews: Tom Brady announced he was leaving the New England Patriots, a team he has played with for two decades and helped usher… 54 seconds ago

flowerdebbie64

Debbie Kyle Tom Brady announces he is leaving New England Patriots https://t.co/o9QLVQgRHl via @nbcnews 1 minute ago

jeriv55

Janet Rivera RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he will not return to the New England Patriots https://t.co/jzVkw4XOS1 https://t.co/d4xd9Jv3CO 2 minutes ago

officepools_com

OfficePools.com Where you going Tom? https://t.co/pNeT30rjQY #TomBrady #Patriots #NFL 5 minutes ago

sooperjordan

Boogie Bousins RT @NotJerryTipton: Tom Brady announces he’s leaving New England. Well well well. Looks like Pats are in the market for a quarterback..… 5 minutes ago

rachstar_

Rachel Mason RT @ABC: JUST IN: Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, the star quarterback announces. https://t.co/fux0SdExmB 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer on the Markets and the Possibility of a Recession [Video]

Jim Cramer on the Markets and the Possibility of a Recession

Jim Cramer weighs in on his thoughts around the markets, whether or not we're facing a possible recession and his thoughts about Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 24:27Published
Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots [Video]

Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots

NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that after almost 20 years, he is leaving the New England Patriots to enjoy being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:01Published
