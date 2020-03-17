Global  

Uber Suspends UberPool Option to Prevent Coronavirus from Spreading

Uber Technologies states their goal is to prevent the outbreak from spreading and will no longer have money-saving UberPool option for the time being.

Veuer’s Nathaniel Upshaw has the story.

