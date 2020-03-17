Global  

Makeshift hospital set up in Italy for coronavirus cases

Italian doctors on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus are urging colleagues and authorities outside Italy to create new intensive care capacity as soon as they can, to pre-empt the spread of Covid-19.

