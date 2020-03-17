Makeshift hospital set up in Italy for coronavirus cases 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published Makeshift hospital set up in Italy for coronavirus cases Italian doctors on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus are urging colleagues and authorities outside Italy to create new intensive care capacity as soon as they can, to pre-empt the spread of Covid-19. 0

