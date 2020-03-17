Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Google > Tech firms rely more on AI to fight virus misinformation

Tech firms rely more on AI to fight virus misinformation

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Tech firms rely more on AI to fight virus misinformation

Tech firms rely more on AI to fight virus misinformation

U.S. tech companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's Google announced in a joint statement they will work together to quell coronavirus misinformation on their platforms, but warned efforts could be hampered as they have to rely more heavily on artificial intelligence.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tech firms rely more on AI to fight virus misinformation

Some of the tech world's biggest names announced they are joining together to combat the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus on their platforms. In a joint statement released by Microsoft, Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Twitter - the tech giants said they will work together to quell misinformation.

In addition, other tech companies including LinkedIn, Reddit and YouTube are stepping up to the plate in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world to share critical updates about the virus.

For example, Microsoft's search engine Bing this week launched an interactive map tracking the coronavirus outbreak, allowing users to click on a location and get information on active cases, number of deaths and other information.

In the U.S., you can even get state by state data.

Big tech, which is often under fire for its laissez-faire stance on free speech, is trying to be proactive as the coronavirus spreads.

But the industry is already anticipating problems on the horizon.

Like most sectors, Silicon Valley has sent much of its workforce home, which means the teams of contract workers responsible for policing and cleaning up tech platforms aren't fully functional.

The tech giants say they will have to rely more on artificial intelligence to do the job.

Google's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter warned users may see an uptick in videos and other content mistakenly taken down by AI; of course that's not limited to the announced effort to combat mistruths about the coronavirus, but to all topics as AI takes greater control of policing content.

Google in a blog post said such software is not always as accurate as humans, which will likely led to errors and slower turnaround times for content to be restored based on appeals.

Facebook and Twitter issued similar warnings.



Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. tech firms work together to combat virus misinformation

U.S. technology companies, including Microsoft Corp, Facebook, Alphabet's Google, and Twitter, are...
Reuters - Published

White House enlists Apple, tech companies in fight against coronavirus pandemic

In response to growing concerns over the fast-moving COVID-19 pandemic, the White House on Wednesday...
AppleInsider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoeBeOne

Joseph Lorenzo Hall, PhD Tech firms rely more on AI to fight virus misinformation https://t.co/9LrWuzzSVw @ReutersTV 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.