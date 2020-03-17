Global  

Coronavirus Hits the Box Office

Coronavirus Hits the Box Office

Coronavirus Hits the Box Office

NBCUniversal announced on Monday that its current slate of films — including Trolls World Tour and The Hunt — will be made available on-demand the same day they are released in the theaters that remain open.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low [Video]

Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low

Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low The weekend saw a nosedive in movie tickets sales due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. According to the data firm Comscore, sales..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Coronavirus Hits The Box Office [Video]

Coronavirus Hits The Box Office

Cheddar's Max Godnick on how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the box office.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:04Published
