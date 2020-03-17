Global  

Panic consumers line up around the block for Costco in Los Angeles

Panic consumers line up around the block for Costco in Los Angeles

Panic consumers line up around the block for Costco in Los Angeles

The insane queue is seen outside of a Costco in Los Angeles, California Tuesday (March 17), with panicked shoppers lining up around the block to stock up as the coronavirus pandemic has led to the city

Panic consumers line up around the block for Costco in Los Angeles

The insane queue is seen outside of a Costco in Los Angeles, California Tuesday (March 17), with panicked shoppers lining up around the block to stock up as the coronavirus pandemic has led to the city to be in lockdown.

"This is the second Costco I visited today.

The lines were ridiculously long like this," said Joey, the filmer.




