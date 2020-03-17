Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Virtual Concert on Instagram Live | Billboard News 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:27s - Published Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Virtual Concert on Instagram Live | Billboard News John Legend and Coldplay are trying to alleviate the stress of social distancing after the coronavirus has forced many to stay home as a means of staying healthy and virus-free.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this MusicRadar .@coldplay's Chris Martin plays impromptu gig from his house as Neil Young announces fireside live streams https://t.co/7yEdFXELH4 6 hours ago Gail 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 RT @RadioX: What a legend ❤️👏 https://t.co/M60oCoUXyf 6 hours ago Radio X What a legend ❤️👏 https://t.co/M60oCoUXyf 7 hours ago news Chris Martin Plays Coldplay, Bowie Songs In Covid-19 Livestream https://t.co/Yxq1sxZ8Sl https://t.co/eeLpKOskze 7 hours ago Daniel Studd @ChrisMcomedy I can’t believe people think your the same Chris Martin from Coldplay!! You’re the one who plays for Derby, right? 16 hours ago katrina mccracken Dance party in my living room with the sun shining brightly through the patio door as Chris Martin plays live on hi… https://t.co/aCIjnFJcPh 21 hours ago