Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China
A look at how coronavirus has spread outside China over the past two weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Social distancing and early testing could have PREVENTED 95% of all coronavirus cases in China

(Natural News) Authorities all over the world are encouraging social distancing as a means to stop...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


China tightens airport checks as imported coronavirus cases tick up

China tightened checks on international travellers arriving at Beijing airport on Sunday, after the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZEMSMASHABA

ZEMS MASHABA RT @IOL: There have now been more cases and deaths outside mainland China than inside, with more than 182 000 cases worldwide and over 7 10… 4 hours ago

TaldoPhilip

Philip Taldo RT @AshlynGBrothers: BREAKING: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued a citywide curfew beginning Wednesday. Residents aren’t allowed out… 4 hours ago

gh00lia

babydoll 🦝 I just wanna note that when everyone started freaking out about South Korea having the most coronavirus cases outsi… https://t.co/5QXcvQCvzV 5 hours ago

IOL

IOL News There have now been more cases and deaths outside mainland China than inside, with more than 182 000 cases worldwid… https://t.co/0Me18XKbP9 6 hours ago

News_8

News 8 - WROC-TV The shifting fronts in the battle were made clear by figures showing that cases outside China — where the virus ori… https://t.co/TD3tCt4fR3 8 hours ago

imsktripathi

Shibu Tripathi 🧢 There are now more total confirmed cases of #Coronavirus outside of China than inside China, the country where the… https://t.co/oh26h7IVpn 10 hours ago

WindInfoUS

Wind Info #Coronavirus cases have continued to rise sharply in the world. Outside #China, total confirmed cases reached 101,4… https://t.co/bGQNCzx5xL 10 hours ago

DemocratsCare

✧ 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚 ✧ RT @jameshaning: Some #LasVegas resorts are choosing to remain open. This shouldn’t be an option to ensure we don’t allow outside visitors… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alabama public health officials discuss coronavirus, confirm new cases [Video]

Alabama public health officials discuss coronavirus, confirm new cases

Alabama public health officials discuss coronavirus, confirm new cases

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Vallance: Social distancing to halve peak coronavirus cases [Video]

Vallance: Social distancing to halve peak coronavirus cases

Sir Patrick Vallance said recently-introduced social distancing measures would be expected to reduce the peak number of cases by 50%. The government chief scientific adviser told the Select..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.