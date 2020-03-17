Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tiger Shroff shares 'Disco Dancer 2.0' new poster

Tiger Shroff shares 'Disco Dancer 2.0' new poster

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Tiger Shroff shares 'Disco Dancer 2.0' new poster
Tiger Shroff shares 'Disco Dancer 2.0' new poster
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tiger unveils I am a Disco Dancer 2.0 poster

Tiger Shroff who is currently basking in the glory of his recently released action flick 'Baaghi 3'...
IndiaTimes - Published

'Disco Dancer 2.0': Tiger Shroff's new single shows him stepping into Mithun Chakraborty's shoes

In the video, Tiger can be seen donning shimmery trousers and an unbuttoned showing off his...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

singhnavdeep622

NAVDEEP TIGER RT @pinkvilla: .@iTIGERSHROFF to bring disco groove back with ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’; Shares first poster & we’re excited - https://t.co… 18 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Tiger Shroff to Recreate Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer, Shares First Look poster https://t.co/N3kdszHGVr https://t.co/obQidZW2BY 19 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla .@iTIGERSHROFF to bring disco groove back with ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’; Shares first poster & we’re excited -… https://t.co/AQQ3P7G25P 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tiger Shroff shares 'Bhankas' From 'Baaghi 3' [Video]

Tiger Shroff shares 'Bhankas' From 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer new song titled 'Bhankas' is finally out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:57Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.