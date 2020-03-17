Global  

Donald Trump on coronavirus response: We are going big

President Donald Trump says the U.S. can be "rolling again" quickly after the coronavirus outbreak if "we do this right." Trump made the comments as he opened Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing at the White House.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Full news conference: Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans as part of stimulus package [Video]

Full news conference: Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans as part of stimulus package

During an hour-long press conference at the White House on Tuesday, officials with the Trump administration floated a plan in which they would send cash directly to citizens "within two weeks" in an..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 24:25Published
President Trump and the White House Have Changed Their Tone When it Comes to Coronavirus Prevention [Video]

President Trump and the White House Have Changed Their Tone When it Comes to Coronavirus Prevention

The magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak has caused President Trump to change his tone when talking about the deadly virus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
