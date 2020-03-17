Colorado Labor Department Says Workers, Employers Can File For Unemployment Insurance Claims 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:55s - Published Colorado Labor Department Says Workers, Employers Can File For Unemployment Insurance Claims There is a little help available for people working hourly jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sophie Coberly RT @blairmiller: Colorado says 6,800 unemployment claims were filed by 10 a.m. this morning. The labor dept. is working to stabilize the un… 48 minutes ago Blair Miller Colorado says 6,800 unemployment claims were filed by 10 a.m. this morning. The labor dept. is working to stabilize… https://t.co/NmgbdActaM 1 hour ago