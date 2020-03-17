Global  

Breaking News: Amazon Cancels All Non-Essential Inbound Shipments

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Breaking News: Amazon Cancels All Non-Essential Inbound Shipments

Breaking News: Amazon Cancels All Non-Essential Inbound Shipments

Amazon has informed sellers and vendors that it will not accept inbound shipments of non-essential items to its warehouses until April 5.

The company hopes the decision will help it to make room for “high-demand” products like household staples, cleaning products, and medical supplies.

