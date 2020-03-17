Global  

Sir Patrick Vallance: Around 55,000 people have coronavirus across UK

Sir Patrick Vallance: Around 55,000 people have coronavirus across UK

Sir Patrick Vallance: Around 55,000 people have coronavirus across UK

Around 55,000 people in the UK have coronavirus and the aim is for fewer than 20,000 people to die from it, the Government’s chief scientific adviser has said.

Sir Patrick Vallance said the number of predicted deaths was “horrible” and there would still be a huge amount of strain on the health service from Covid-19.

