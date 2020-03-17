'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus Rachel Matthews announced that she has been in quarantine for the past week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The actress, who voiced the role of Honeymaren in the animated film, offered assistance to those with questions about the virus.

Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-10 as well.