'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus Rachel Matthews announced that she has been in quarantine for the past week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' The actress, who voiced the role of Honeymaren in the animated film, offered assistance to those with questions about the virus.

Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-10 as well.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews tests positive

"Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 26-year-old...
